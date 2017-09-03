Maryland Schools Expanding School Curriculum



BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Schools in Maryland are broadening their curriculums after years of heavy focus on math and reading.



The Baltimore reported that schools are increasing the time students spend studying science, social studies, art and music.



The changes follow the replacement of the No Child Left Behind Act. The federal law had punished schools for poor test results. That led some to double the time students spent on math and reading while crowding out other subjects.



A 2015 federal law now allows states to build their own accountability systems. Maryland schools will now be expected to offer students a more balanced course load. Test scores will make up only 65 percent of a school's grade.



Education experts also said that student performance improves with a more well-rounded knowledge of subjects.