Extended Summer Creates Boosts for Ocean City Businesses

OCEAN CITY, Md--Joe Kro Art's business, Ocean Gallery World Center, has been on the boardwalk for 50 years.

He says out of all the holidays, Labor Day is his favorite. Joe says this particular Labor Day is even more special.

"I think it's a good choice. There is a difference. We get the same people as we would, but we got a little bit more people," says Joe.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan mandated that all 24 school districts start school after labor day.

Ocean City business owners including Joe say more summer means more business.

Parking lots in Ocean City remain full, families strolled the sandy boardwalk, and students indulge in these last summer days.

"I am very excited. Thank you Governor Larry Hogan," says 13-year-old student, Hailee Paigs.

An extended summer creates an economic boost for businesses in Ocean City and more time for families to have fun in the sun.