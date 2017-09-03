Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.More
President Trump's upcoming decision on whether to phase out the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program created by the Obama administration could see about 75 students at Delaware State University with full scholarships face deportation.More
