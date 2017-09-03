Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

Posted: 09/03/2017 19:57:00 -04:00 Updated:
Photo Credit: WBOC Photo Credit: WBOC

SALISBURY, MD - A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident with a Salisbury Fire Department engine.  

The accident happened while the firefighter supported a non-operational event in the Sleepy Hollow community. The firefighter was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 airlift to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available. 

