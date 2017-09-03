Red Cross Urges People To Be Mindful Of Donations

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the Red Cross are urging people to avoid donating items like clothing that tend to pile up unless, they have a direct way of getting these items to people in Texas. Instead, they encourage monetary donations.

Suzanne Ferris, a senior volunteer specialist for the Red Cross is well aware of the difficulties certain donations can cause.

"Stories about where lots of clothes were delivered and ended up in landfills and stuff, not specifically through us, but just donations that were made. It's very difficult to sort, clean, and distribute clothing effectively," she said.

Which is why, at this time, The Red Cross is stressing that money, not items, it what they need most.

"Stuff takes up space, so you know, when you think about the space that's available in Texas shelters, every time you put a case of water or a big pile of clothes, that's a space that can't be occupied by a shelter resident," she said.

The biggest problem with donations, when the items have no set place to go.

"If you don't have a specific place that is taking those items and has a network for distribution already, then a lot of times that stuffs going to sit for a very long time," said Ferris.

50K Souls, a network of churches, is one one of the many organizations collecting donations.

They've taken the time to analyze their plan.

"We're in 13 states and one of the states we happen to be in, is Texas, and so that's how we were able to make the connection to be able to go directly to the problem," said Mandel Copland, member of 50K Souls.

At a time when Texas needs help, The Red Cross asks everyone, be aware of what's truly needed.