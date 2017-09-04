RV, Garage Fire Near Millsboro Ruled Accidental

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Friday amid tropical storm warnings.More
WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.More
A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.More
Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.More
