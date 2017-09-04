RV, Garage Fire Near Millsboro Ruled Accidental

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Fire Marshal determined a fire Sunday morning near Millsboro, Delaware was accidental.

According to a release Sunday, firefighters from the Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 36000 block of Pear Tree Road just before 3 am Sunday for a garage fire. Upon arrival, officials said the detached garage and an RV were ablaze and threatening the nearby home.

According to state investigators, the fire started in the garage when an electrical malfunction occurred at the RV electrical service hook up. The RV and garage were heavily damaged by the fire. The state fire marshal estimates the damage at $80,000.

There were no reported injuries.