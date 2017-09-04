Virginia Contest a Referendum and Bellwether in Age of Trump - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Contest a Referendum and Bellwether in Age of Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The closely watched race for Virginia governor is ramping up for the post Labor Day push when voters typically start to pay more attention.

But the two major party candidates are still trying to feel their way with President Donald Trump in the White House. Both are trying to marry the traditional basics of a gubernatorial campaign while also keeping President Donald Trump's opponents and supporters fired up.

Republican Ed Gillespie, who has long said the GOP needs to be more welcoming of minorities and immigrants, is now campaigning on promises to crack down on illegal immigration and prevent Confederate statues from being taken down. Democratic lieutenant governor Ralph Northam boasts of his good working relationships with Republicans, but he has pledged unyielding resistance to Trump.

