Bridgeville Woman Charged With 5th DUI Offense

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville woman with her fifth DUI offense after she drove her car off the road Sunday.

A little after 8 p.m., Carol Russ, 51, was driving her car eastbound on Seashore Highway, west of Ritchie Lane, when she drove off the south side of the road and continued eastbound until she hit a cement culvert and came to a stop, police said.

She was not injured in the collision.

Russ was charged with her fifth offense of driving under the combination of alcohol and any drug, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to remain within a single lane.

She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $5,550 secured bond.