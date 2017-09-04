Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Friday amid tropical storm warnings.More
WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.More
A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.More
Brittany Sumski, a mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to her family last week, after giving birth while being driven down Route 50. WBOC's Caroline Coles visited Brittany, who explained what the unexpected moment was like.More
