Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

Posted: 09/04/2017 10:59:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forward.

The panel, which meets Wednesday, was established by a resolution passed by state lawmakers in early July after a bill that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana failed to garner enough support in the legislature.

Issues to be studied by the task force include taxation, banking, local authority and control, consumer safety and substance abuse prevention, packaging and labeling requirements, impaired driving and other criminal law concerns.

The panel is scheduled to submit a report to the governor and General Assembly by Jan. 31.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

    Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

    09/04/2017 10:59:00 -04:002017-09-04 14:59:00 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-09-04 16:45:13 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forwardMore
    DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forwardMore

  • Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation

    Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:36:53 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:36:53 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP)Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a tough new test of his commitment to protecting civil rights as he oversees the Justice Department's investigation of the Charlottesville violence.The former Alabama senator has denounced rMore
    WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a tough new test of his commitment to protecting civil rights as he oversees the Justice Department's investigation of the Charlottesville violence.The former Alabama senator has denounced rMore

  • Salisbury Firefighter Hit By Fire Vehicle

    Salisbury Firefighter Hit By Fire Vehicle

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:10:04 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:10:04 GMT
    Photo Credit: WBOCPhoto Credit: WBOC
    A Salisbury firefighter has been taken to a Baltimore hospital after being hit by a fire vehicle.More
    A Salisbury firefighter has been taken to a Baltimore hospital after being hit by a fire vehicle.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Calm Along Delmarva Beaches Ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine

    Calm Along Delmarva Beaches Ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine

    WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.

    More

    WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.

    More

  • Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

    Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

    A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.

    More

    A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.

    More

  • Baby Born on Route 50

    Baby Born on Route 50

    Brittany Sumski, a mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to her family last week, after giving birth while being driven down Route 50. WBOC's Caroline Coles visited Brittany, who explained what the unexpected moment was like.

    More

    Brittany Sumski, a mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to her family last week, after giving birth while being driven down Route 50. WBOC's Caroline Coles visited Brittany, who explained what the unexpected moment was like.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices