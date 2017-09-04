Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forward.



The panel, which meets Wednesday, was established by a resolution passed by state lawmakers in early July after a bill that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana failed to garner enough support in the legislature.



Issues to be studied by the task force include taxation, banking, local authority and control, consumer safety and substance abuse prevention, packaging and labeling requirements, impaired driving and other criminal law concerns.



The panel is scheduled to submit a report to the governor and General Assembly by Jan. 31.