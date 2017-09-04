Salisbury Firefighter Hit By Fire Vehicle

Md. (AP) - A Salisbury firefighter has been taken to a Baltimore hospital after being hit by a fire vehicle.

Salisbury public information officer Chris Demone told The Daily Times on Sunday that the firefighter was helping place blue reflectors to indicate hydrants when he was struck.

He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Demone said the city wouldn't identify the firefighter until all family had been notified and they are certain of his condition.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.