Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP) Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a tough new test of his commitment to protecting civil rights as he oversees the Justice Department's investigation of the Charlottesville violence.

The former Alabama senator has denounced racism and bigotry, and has called the driver's actions at the neo-Nazi rally an "evil" act of domestic terrorism worthy of a federal civil rights investigation.

Civil rights advocates say they are keeping a close watch as Sessions' history has them concerned - including his changes to how the department enforces civil rights law.

Experts says Sessions faces legal limitations in deciding whether to bring hate crime charges against the driver. Sessions may decide that the state murder charges already leveled against the man behind wheel are sufficient for justice.

Meanwhile, officials in Roanoke, Virginia, are considering renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the school is the city's only remaining school named after a Confederate general. A portrait of Jackson also hangs in the building, originally built in 1923.

School board Chairwoman Annette Lewis says a committee is being formed to address the matter. The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates that 21 schools in Virginia are named after well-known Confederate generals.

Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was a Confederate commander who earned his nickname in the First Battle of Manassas, also known as Bull Run, in 1861.


Calls for the renaming of such schools follow the violence that erupted last month during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

    Delaware Task Force Set to Study Legalizing Marijuana

    09/04/2017 10:59:00 -04:002017-09-04 14:59:00 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-09-04 16:45:13 GMT
    DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forwardMore
    DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A state task force charged with studying and recommending how legalized marijuana would be administered in Delaware is meeting soon to chart a path forwardMore

  • Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation

    Sessions in Hot Seat Following Charlottesville Investigation

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:36:53 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:36:53 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP)Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks Friday, May 12, 2017 in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a tough new test of his commitment to protecting civil rights as he oversees the Justice Department's investigation of the Charlottesville violence.The former Alabama senator has denounced rMore
    WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing a tough new test of his commitment to protecting civil rights as he oversees the Justice Department's investigation of the Charlottesville violence.The former Alabama senator has denounced rMore

  • Salisbury Firefighter Hit By Fire Vehicle

    Salisbury Firefighter Hit By Fire Vehicle

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:10:04 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-09-04 15:10:04 GMT
    Photo Credit: WBOCPhoto Credit: WBOC
    A Salisbury firefighter has been taken to a Baltimore hospital after being hit by a fire vehicle.More
    A Salisbury firefighter has been taken to a Baltimore hospital after being hit by a fire vehicle.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Calm Along Delmarva Beaches Ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine

    Calm Along Delmarva Beaches Ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine

    WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.

    More

    WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.

    More

  • Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

    Injured Wicomico Firefighter Transported to Baltimore

    A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.

    More

    A member of the Salisbury Fire Department was injured in an accident involving one of the department's fire engines. Maryland State Police airlifted the firefighter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. More information to follow as it comes in on this developing story.

    More

  • Baby Born on Route 50

    Baby Born on Route 50

    Brittany Sumski, a mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to her family last week, after giving birth while being driven down Route 50. WBOC's Caroline Coles visited Brittany, who explained what the unexpected moment was like.

    More

    Brittany Sumski, a mother of four from Berlin, welcomed her newest addition to her family last week, after giving birth while being driven down Route 50. WBOC's Caroline Coles visited Brittany, who explained what the unexpected moment was like.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices