Labor Day Boosts Dorchester County Tourism, Economy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kevin Burroughs and his wife, Janel, are spending Labor Day shopping for antiques in Cambridge.

They say it's a great place to squeeze out the last of the holiday weekend.

"Just relaxing and enjoying the holiday," Burroughs said.

The couple from Towson, Md. says they've been to Cambridge before and love it.

"We've come through Cambridge dozens of times. I mean it might be seafood. It might be the antiques. It might be just the charm," Burroughs said.

Today they're shopping at Maryland Antiques. It's one store that's taking advantage of tourists stopping from along Route 50 before heading home.

Karen Gibbons-Neff is a vendor at Maryland Antiques.

"It's been a really good thing for all of us," Gibbons-Neff said.

She says, since the store's opening nearly two years ago, business has steadily improved.

"A lot of people. A lot of tourism. And I think that's what this county is thriving on is tourism because it's just a beautiful county," Gibbons-Neff said.

The Washington Post agrees.

The recent article named Cambridge one of five day-trip destinations for D.C. tourists.

Burroughs says with all the new construction and attractions going on - they'll be back.

"There's a lot of draw here and every time we come down here, we hear about something else that will bring us back," Burroughs said.