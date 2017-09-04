Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

58Tth Annal SkipJack Races (WBOC PHOTO) 58Tth Annal SkipJack Races (WBOC PHOTO)

 

SALISBURY, Md.- If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

Jim Gossip is originally from North Carolina, but visits family in Delaware often.

During one of his drivers back home, he made a decision he'd never forget.

"We spotted a small sign on the side of the road, said Deal Island Skip Jack Races, so out of curiosity, I decided to make that turn and we came over the bridge and it was just an extraordinary sight," he said.

An event that combines both beauty and history.

"When you come over that bridge and you see eight, ten, twelve skipjacks in the harbor, that's a rare sight, and it's disappearing before our eyes. So, it's just a great opportunity for all people to get up close to these SkipJacks and get to learn what they're all about," he said.

The SkipJack race culminates a three-day festival celebrating all things Delmarva.

It's also the main fund raiser held by Deal Island-Chance Lions Club, and the money collected goes a long way.

"All of it goes back to the community, we gave away five scholarships this year that are going to different colleges in the state. At Christmas time we give 120 hams away and 150 bags of food, that costs like three or four thousand dollars," said Jack Willing, an event organizer from the SkipJack races.

At around noon, the crowds began to fill the bleachers at the harbor, anxiously awaiting the results.

The first place title went to Captain Sean Ridgley of the Ida May, and with a $1,000 first place prize, he was certainly excited.

"Unbelievable, it feels great, i've been coming down here for a long time and finally crossing the line first is awesome," he said.

The runner ups to this year's race were the Fannie Daugherty in second place, and the Rebecca Ruark in third.

They received $500 and $250 dollars, respectively. 

