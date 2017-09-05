Errant Goose Delays Shorebirds Ball Game

SALISBURY, Md. (AP)- A goose caused a game delay and a bit of a stir when it landed in the middle of a Maryland minor league baseball team's field.



The wayward bird landed in center field during a Delmarva Shorebirds game on Saturday night, prompting the team's first-ever "goose delay."



A video broadcast of the game shows the goose lying motionless in the grass until an outfielder threw a ball its way. The outfielder recoiled and the goose took off but hit a fence.



The Shorebirds' groundskeeper scooped up the bird, which appeared to be suffering from an injury, and carried it off the field.



The team's general manager said Sunday then goose was taken to an animal shelter in Clayton, Delaware, to be treated.