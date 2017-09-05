Leaders Hope New Delaware Library Will Spark Revitalization

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- A $30 million library that officials hope will help revitalize a struggling part of Delaware is set to open soon.



The 40,000-square-foot Route 9 Library & Innovation Center will open Sept. 12. The News Journal reports the opening comes after years of promises from government officials that the project will help boost the area between Wilmington and New Castle - where property values lag behind other parts of the county.



In addition to books, the library will offer banks of dozens of computers, a full-service kitchen and cafe, a theater and specialized rooms tailored to the elderly, those on the autism spectrum and children.



The library is one of New Castle County's most expensive public works projects.