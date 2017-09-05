Police Investigating Robbery at Dover Dollar General - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Robbery at Dover Dollar General

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the late Sunday afternoon robbery of a Dollar General store in south Dover.

Troopers said that shortly before 6 p.m., a man entered the store on Gateway South Boulevard, where he asked for a pack of cigarettes and paid for the purchase.

As the cash register was opened, the man reached over the counter and began pulling money from it, police said.

According to police, the employee tried to stop the man, but he grabbed her arm and then removed an undisclosed amount of cash with his other hand before leaving the store.

The clerk was not injured, and no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, with short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt, a black baseball hat and black sunglasses. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective T. Ford at 302-698-8569. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by submitting a tip online.

 

