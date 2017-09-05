Camden Man Arrested for Sixth DUI Offense

CHESWOLD, Del.- Cheswold police say a Camden, Del. man has been arrested for his sixth DUI offense.

Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Vernon Alston, 68, was pulled over for driving erratically.

The officer who pulled Alston over said she smelled alcohol coming from the car. She also said that Alston was unable to focus and slurred his speech.

Alston was removed from the car, and when he failed field sobriety tests, he was placed in custody and taken to the Smyrna Police Department for a breath test, police said.

According to police, Alston refused to take the breath test. An officer waited the required 20 minutes, then got a search warrant for a blood test.

Alston has two prior DUI convictions out of Maryland and three in Delaware, police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol sixth offense and failure to remain in a single lane.

Alston was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and ordered held on $6,150 secured bond. He was transported to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna for holding after failing to post bond.