Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of Delaware School

WBOC's Evan Koslof reports from the Ocean City inlet one day before Tropical Storm Hermine comes to Delmarva.More
If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.More
