MSP Investigating Man's Death in Ocean City Police Custody

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man died early Tuesday morning after being arrested by Ocean City police, authorities said.

According to Maryland State Police, Bryon K. Tunnell, 28 of Ocean City, was pulled over just before 11 p.m. Monday on Baltimore Avenue near 20th Street. Police said Tunnell told the officer who made the stop that he knew his license was suspended and he wanted to get his car back to his house. The officer then told Tunnell he was under arrest and attempted to handcuff him, police said, but Tunnell resisted arrest. It was then, according to police, that a backup officer discharged his Taser stun gun on Tunnell, but it did not have its usual effects and Tunnell took off on foot.

Police said Tunnell ran and tried to escape by going under a porch. As he ran, police said officers saw him throwing what appeared to be drugs. Officers later recovered two small baggies of suspected crack cocaine and a glass smoking device from the scene, according to police.

Officers took Tunnell into custody and called emergency medical services to the scene, which is potocol after using a stun gun on a suspect. Police said the medics examined Tunnell and ruled he needed no further medical attention, however, he requested to go to the hospital.

Police said officers took Tunnell to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin via a police department transport van. Authorities said Tunnell was released shortly before 1 a.m. and placed back into police custody, but while being transported back to the police department for booking, Tunnell told the officers he wasn't feeling well. He then indicated he may have swallowed drugs prior to his arrest, police said.

Minutes later, Tunnell appeared to have a seizure, police said. The van was immediately stopped and EMTs were called to the scene. Officers began performing CPR before EMS arrived, police said. Tunnell was taken back to AGH by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

MSP Homicide Unit investigators are leading the investigation into this death, at the request of the Ocean City Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians are processing the scenes for evidence. Assistance is being provided by the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, and the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators said they have also been in contact with the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office.