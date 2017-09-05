Maryland Lawmaker's Grandson Killed in Baltimore Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmaker's Grandson Killed in Baltimore Shooting

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Maryland lawmaker's grandson was shot and killed in Baltimore.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Tuesday that 22-year-old Tyrone Ray Jr. was shot Monday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. Smith says was Ray chatting with two people who opened fire. Ray died at a hospital.

Smith says investigators believe Ray was targeted. He showed video of the two suspects, one of whom was dressed in black; the second man was wearing a long, light-colored sweatshirt.

Ray was the grandson of House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, who said Ray was a normal kid and that too many people were dying in Baltimore.

Smith says he understands the frustration of Branch and any relatives of homicide victims. Smith's brother was shot and killed in July in Baltimore's 173rd homicide.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico County Prepares for Potential Rainfall

    Wicomico County Prepares for Potential Rainfall

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:14:09 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:14:09 GMT
    A van travels through high water on US Business 13 in Salisbury, on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016. (Photo: WBOC)A van travels through high water on US Business 13 in Salisbury, on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016. (Photo: WBOC)
    Wicomico County is preparing for potential heavy rainfall events that could impact the county over the next two weeks. Crews are working to clear catch basins and ditches of debris.More
    Wicomico County is preparing for potential heavy rainfall events that could impact the county over the next two weeks. Crews are working to clear catch basins and ditches of debris.More

  • Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey

    Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:58:33 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:58:33 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 75 animals from Louisiana and Texas will have a chance to find their forever homes in Delaware and Pennsylvania thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The shelter has already accepted 50 animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. TwelveMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 75 animals from Louisiana and Texas will have a chance to find their forever homes in Delaware and Pennsylvania thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The shelter has already accepted 50 animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. TwelveMore

  • Updated: Funeral Arrangements Announced for Dover Officer

    Dover Police Announces Death of Injured Officer

    09/01/2017 13:38:00 -04:002017-09-01 17:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:53:01 GMT
    Cpl. Thomas HannonCpl. Thomas Hannon
    The Dover Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Thomas Hannon, who died Friday at Christiana Hospital as the result of medical complications stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012.More
    The Dover Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Thomas Hannon, who died Friday at Christiana Hospital as the result of medical complications stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

    Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

  • UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices