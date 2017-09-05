Maryland Lawmaker's Grandson Killed in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Maryland lawmaker's grandson was shot and killed in Baltimore.



Police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Tuesday that 22-year-old Tyrone Ray Jr. was shot Monday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. Smith says was Ray chatting with two people who opened fire. Ray died at a hospital.



Smith says investigators believe Ray was targeted. He showed video of the two suspects, one of whom was dressed in black; the second man was wearing a long, light-colored sweatshirt.



Ray was the grandson of House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, who said Ray was a normal kid and that too many people were dying in Baltimore.



Smith says he understands the frustration of Branch and any relatives of homicide victims. Smith's brother was shot and killed in July in Baltimore's 173rd homicide.