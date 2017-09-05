Rep. Cummings Plans to Return to Capitol Hill Next Week - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rep. Cummings Plans to Return to Capitol Hill Next Week

Posted: Updated:
In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP) In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

BALTIMORE (AP)- U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings is expected to return to Capitol Hill next week.

The Maryland Democrat said Monday that he plans to return to Washington on Sept. 11, following a heart procedure in May.

Cummings' colleagues return from the August recess this Tuesday.

The 66-year-old ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has been working in his district office, and says his time recovering in Baltimore has given him a "stronger sense of empathy for people who may be going through difficulty."

He plans to deliver a series of speeches upon his return to address a question then-candidate Donald Trump posed to African-American voters: "What do you have to lose?" Cummings has indicated he will seek re-election next year.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey

    Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:58:33 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:58:33 GMT
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 75 animals from Louisiana and Texas will have a chance to find their forever homes in Delaware and Pennsylvania thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The shelter has already accepted 50 animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. TwelveMore
    GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 75 animals from Louisiana and Texas will have a chance to find their forever homes in Delaware and Pennsylvania thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The shelter has already accepted 50 animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. TwelveMore

  • Updated: Funeral Arrangements Announced for Dover Officer

    Dover Police Announces Death of Injured Officer

    09/01/2017 13:38:00 -04:002017-09-01 17:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:53:01 GMT
    Cpl. Thomas HannonCpl. Thomas Hannon
    The Dover Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Thomas Hannon, who died Friday at Christiana Hospital as the result of medical complications stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012.More
    The Dover Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Thomas Hannon, who died Friday at Christiana Hospital as the result of medical complications stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012.More

  • MSP Investigating Man's Death in Ocean City Police Custody

    MSP Investigating Death While In Ocean City Police Custody

    09/05/2017 13:38:00 -04:002017-09-05 17:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-05 17:38:20 GMT
    A man died early Tuesday morning after being arrested by Ocean City Police, authorities said Tuesday.More
    A man died early Tuesday morning after being arrested by Ocean City police, authorities said.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

    Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

  • UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices