Rep. Cummings Plans to Return to Capitol Hill Next Week

BALTIMORE (AP)- U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings is expected to return to Capitol Hill next week.



The Maryland Democrat said Monday that he plans to return to Washington on Sept. 11, following a heart procedure in May.



Cummings' colleagues return from the August recess this Tuesday.



The 66-year-old ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has been working in his district office, and says his time recovering in Baltimore has given him a "stronger sense of empathy for people who may be going through difficulty."



He plans to deliver a series of speeches upon his return to address a question then-candidate Donald Trump posed to African-American voters: "What do you have to lose?" Cummings has indicated he will seek re-election next year.