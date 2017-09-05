Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Animal Shelter Saves Pets from Hurricane Harvey

By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 75 animals from Louisiana and Texas will have a chance to find their forever homes in Delaware and Pennsylvania thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The shelter has already accepted 50 animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Twelve dogs went to the Georgetown campus in addition to 12 dogs and 26 cats going to the West Chester, Pennsylvania campus. Twenty-six more dogs are coming from Texas on Tuesday.

"When you see a storm like this or a natural disaster that's affecting so many families including our four legged friends, it's really heartbreaking," says BVSPCA Georgetown Campus Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher. "But to know that we are able to help keep some of the pets local and give them a chance to get back with their families...it really is a better day."

Fenstermacher says the animals' arrival was part of a partnership between the BVSPCA and the Humane Society. All the animals came from shelters in the storm areas. Taking them from there, Fenstermacher says, makes more room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. 

"Family comes first and the dogs are part of our family but sometimes they aren't as much as priority or they are running loose so really it's a little bit delayed to think about the pets," he says. "So we wanted to let the pets that were affected by the storm to remain in their local areas to allow their families more time to get back with them."

Georgetown campus shelter manager Chris Farrell says two of the twelve original dogs have already found homes, and a handful are still available. Once all the new arrivals have been spayed and neutered, they'll be put up for adoption too. 

"I just encourage people to come out and meet some of these dogs," he tells WBOC. "They are great dogs and the quicker we can find them good homes the more we can help with this disaster."

If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The organization is also accepting donations to help cover saving these additional dogs. 

 

