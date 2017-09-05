Wicomico County Prepares for Potential Rainfall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Prepares for Potential Rainfall

A van travels through high water on US Business 13 in Salisbury, on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016. (Photo: WBOC) A van travels through high water on US Business 13 in Salisbury, on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County is preparing for potential heavy rainfall events that could impact the county over the next two weeks.

Public works says drainage has become an issue due to ground that is already saturated. As a result, crews are working to clear catch basins and ditches.

Public works is also sweeping roads to remove loose debris to clear areas so water can enter and flow through the county drainage system efficiently.

The county is seeking help from the public to inspect and clear any drainage ditches and swales on their property to insure that proper drainage.

Officials are asking folks to remove limbs, leaves, grass clippings or any other debris that can slow or stop the flow of water.

Public works officials said it has been a summer full of flooding. Officials said six county roads were completely washed out and needed repair.

