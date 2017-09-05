New Call to Suspend Dewey Beach Town Manager - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Call to Suspend Dewey Beach Town Manager

Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC) Dewey Beach Town Hall (Photo: WBOC)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A note from July has attracted new attention, as the lawyer representing multiple complainants against Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum says it serves as cause for Appelbaum to be suspended immediately. 

Attorney Rick Cross says the note in question is from  Alderman Court Baliff Don Robinson. He says on July 21, Appelbaum made a lewd comment in front of several women in town hall. The note says Appelbaum was describing how his office used to have a window with mirrored glass, near the courtroom. According to Robinson's note, Appelbaum used a derogatory term for female anatomy while describing the following encounter : "one day a lady came to his window and began adjusting her [breasts] . . . and pushing them up before going into court.” Robinson's note also says Appelbaum was very demonstrative during this anecdote as well. 

In a letter to Dewey Town Solicitor Fred Townsend, Cross calls for Appelbaum's suspension once again, as the independent investigation into various allegations of discrimination and inappropriate behavior and Delaware Public Integrity Commission review continue. 

"The Town Council continues to say – 'if something more comes up, we will re-look at whether to suspend him with pay, but nothing so far warrants suspending him,'" Cross writes. "How can the town council continue to protect Mr. Appelbaum and allow him to act as town manager during the investigations?"

Cross' letter urges that the town suspend Appelbaum with pay in light of this note. Townsend says Cross could have provided him the note much earlier.

"I'm not sure when it was provided to the investigator but if Mr. Cross and his clients felt like that report was such that it warranted immediate action, then he should have supplied it to me sometime during the course of past 5 weeks."

During a July town council meeting, a letter from Appelbaum's lawyer was read aloud, in which he stated Appelbaum would not be making any comment related to these matters so as not to interfere with the investigation. A Chancery Court lawsuit against Appelbaum has been dropped temporarily, pending the outcome of that investigation. 

