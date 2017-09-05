Purple Light Bulbs Sell Out for Talbot Goes Purple - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

EASTON, Md. - It was a jam-packed Tuesday for Susan Acord and her partner Pat Towers.

"It's been non-stop. Slammed. The bulbs - they're going out as fast as we can get them in," Acord said.

Their company, ED Supply, has been selling purple light bulbs since mid-August, so that downtown Easton and the rest of Talbot County can light up in purple.

"There's no other way to put it. There's just a constant between the phone calls and the people coming in and the light bulbs going out," Acord said.

The company says they've sold over 900 bulbs so far and have another 1,000 on the way.

But on Tuesyda, they were turning customers away and letting them know they were sold out.

"Basically right now, we take your name, phone number and put them on back order," Acord said.

Some people like Susan Knade planned ahead and stopped by to pick the light bulbs up.

"It just brings a lot of awareness, which is just so needed," Knade said.

Susan, who's daughter is currently recovering from drug addiction, says these light bulbs will make a difference.

"I'm very excited. We've needed this for such a long time and I think it brings some awareness to the fact we really are in the midst of an opioid epidemic," Knade said.

It's a community bringing awareness and shedding light on a good purple cause.

"For a good cause, we'll stay slammed. That's okay," Acord said.

 

 

