Man Arrested for DUI in Milford Has Two Minors in Truck

Posted: 09/05/2017 19:24:00 -04:00 Updated:
MILFORD, Del.- A man arrested for driving under the influence in Milford had two children in the truck with him, according to Milford Police. 

Police said 50-year-old James Catts, of Smyrna, was driving a white Dodge Ram truck when he was pulled over by officers in the Route 1 area. 

Officers smelled alcohol on Catts, according to Milford Police.  Upon investigation, police said they discovered he was under the influence and they arrested him without incident.  Police said Catts had two kids and a firearm in the car. 

Catts was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child while DUI and one count of possession of a firearm while under the influence among other charges, according to police.  Police said Catts was arraigned and released to a sober person on a $2,001 unsecured bail. 

Catts is awaiting his court date in Kent County and the two children were returned to their guardian, according to Milford Police. 

 

