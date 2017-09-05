Wesley College to Obtain Old Dover Library

If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.More
If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.More
Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.
"We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.
Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.More
Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.
"We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.
Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.More