Wesley College to Obtain Old Dover Library - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wesley College to Obtain Old Dover Library

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- The long-vacant property where the old city library in Dover was located is being sold to Wesley College --- for $1.

The sale--and price tag--was recently approved by Dover City Council after Rep. Sean Lynn and Sen. Colin Bonini pledged more than $1 million in Community Transportation Fund money from the current budget year and in the coming years to the city government for things like road projects.

Bonini said the deal gives money needed for important transportation improvements and allows Wesley to expand and renovate the decades-old building without the use of public money.

"What drives economic development is an educated workforce and if you can educate them in your community, chances are they'll stay active in that community," he said.

Wesley College President Robert Clark said in a statement that re-using the library would help revitalize Downtown Dover.

"We are very appreciative and excited with the acquisition of the Old Dover Library, and look forward to being able to positively impact our community and downtown by converting the building into a state-of-the-art educational facility dedicated to the teaching and training in the areas of Health Science, STEM, and other high-demand fields of study that would serve the City of Dover, our region, and our state," he said.

The program could be used to help Wesley's expanding Master's of Occupational Therapy program, which more than doubled its number of students since it started in 2016. MOT students are currently using Johnston Hall off South New Street, a building located about about a mile away from campus that's also houses the school's nursing program.

The lack of options sometimes forces MOT students to study in locations like a sensory room used for service learning and occupational therapy. 

MOT Student Kaitlyn Mears said a larger building could mean more productivity.

"We have a couple classrooms that all 53 of us are having to fit into right now," she said.

"In our labs, there's just too many of us, we have to split up," said MOT Student Bhumika Patel.

Dr. Varleisha Gibbs, director of Wesley's Master's in Occupational Therapy program, said being able to use the old library would be a big help for the program and the community. 

"Our goal is not only to educate our students but also to provide what we call service learning to the community."

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wesley College to Obtain Old Dover Library

    Wesley College to Obtain Old Dover Library

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:54:02 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:54:02 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- The long-vacant property where the old city library in Dover was located is being sold to Wesley College --- for $1.The sale--and price tag--was recently approved by Dover City Council after Rep. Sean Lynn and Sen. Colin Bonini pledgeMore
    DOVER, Del. -- The long-vacant property where the old city library in Dover was located is being sold to Wesley College --- for $1.The sale--and price tag--was recently approved by Dover City Council after Rep. Sean Lynn and Sen. Colin Bonini pledgeMore

  • Man Arrested for DUI in Milford Has Two Minors in Truck

    Man Arrested for DUI in Milford Has Two Minors in Truck

    09/05/2017 19:24:00 -04:002017-09-05 23:24:00 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:25:05 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    MILFORD, Del.- A man arrested for driving under the influence in Milford had two children in the truck with him, according to Milford Police. Police said 50-year-old James Catts, of Smyrna, was driving a white Dodge Ram truck when he was pulled overMore
    A man arrested for driving under the influence in Milford had two children in the truck with him, according to Milford Police.More

  • Purple Light Bulbs Sell Out for Talbot Goes Purple

    Purple Light Bulbs Sell Out for Talbot Goes Purple

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:25:14 GMT
    It was a jam-packed Tuesday for Susan Acord and her partner Pat Towers.More
    It was a jam-packed Tuesday for Susan Acord and her partner Pat Towers.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

    Morning Weather for Tuesday, September 5, 2017

  • Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    Ida May Wins 58th Annual SkipJack Race

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

    If it's Labor Day Weekend on Delmarva, it's also that time of year when the SkipJacks raise their sails and race for a grand prize. Today, the Ida May took home first place during Deal Island's 58th annual SkipJack Race.

    More

  • UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    UMES Doctor's Research Improves Prostate Cancer Treatment

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More

    Working out of laboratories at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Dr. Peter Wang is researching why prostate cancer affects African American men more than any other ethnic group.

    "We hope we can help the physician to detect prostate cancer. Especially the aggressive type of prostate cancer," Wang said.

    Wang and a team of two other doctors are working together to identify a genetic marker for early cancer detection, and eventually a treatment.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices