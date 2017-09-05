Trump Administration Ends DACA Program - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trump Administration Ends DACA Program

Posted: 09/05/2017 21:26:00 -04:00 Updated:
Delaware State University DACA Students (WBOC PHOTO)

GEORGETOWN, De.- The Trump administration announced today that it's ending the 2012 program that has deferred deportations for more than 780,000 people who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

Jazmine Flores is one of those children, Flores, a freshman at Delaware State University, sat anxiously alongside her fellow DACA students, waiting for the announcement. 

"I came here when I was three months old, so if I go back, it's like starting again," she said.

Ana Arana who just started her sophomore year at Delaware State University, argues that DACA, although temporary, was a fair solution.

"DACA doesn't give us a permanent resident status but it does allow us to contribute to the workforce and it does allow me to have a valid drivers license," she said.

Senator Tom Carper, joined these DACA students, encouraging them to move forward.

"We need you and we need the folks who graduated from here, to bring your skills to the workforce to make our state successful and our country successful," he said.

According to the U.S. Attorney General, the program is unconstitutional and was an executive branch overreach.

Rob Arlett, former Delaware State Chairman for the Trump campaign, agrees, and sees today's decision as progress.

"I think it was a perfect decision by the administration and our president. The president took an oath to uphold the constitution and that's exactly what happened today," he said.

Rosalia Velasquez, executive director of La Esperanza, a center for the hispanic community in Georgetown, says today's DACA decision will be felt here on Delmarva.

"We don't know what the future will hold for them, Um, we have to wait like everybody else to see how this unfolds and all we can do is provide them support and encouragement and try to motivate them," she said.

The ending to this program will have a six month delay, this time has been given to congress to come up with a legislative solution.

 

 

