Delaware Traffic Tolls Counted for Labor Day Weekend

DOVER, De. -- Over the Labor Day weekend, over 950,000 motorists passed through three toll plaza locations throughout Delaware.

The counting started from Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4. DelDOT counted the number of motorists passing through the three locations on I-95 in Newark, SR 1 at Biddles Corner, and SR 1 in Dover. The tolls located at 1-95 served 411,181 motorists; the toll plaza at SR 1 Biddles Corner served279,479 motorists; and the tolls at SR 1 at Dover Toll Plaza 283,299 motorists .

DelDOT estimated that over $2.6 million was collected in tolls during the four-day period at Delaware’s toll plazas. They also found that 65 percent of the counted trips utilized the convenience of E-ZPass, an electronic toll collection system.