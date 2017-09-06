Delaware Officials Discuss Effort to Fight Opioid Abuse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Officials Discuss Effort to Fight Opioid Abuse

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Attorney General Matt Denn is pointing out a path forward in Delaware's battle to control its opioid abuse epidemic.

Denn has scheduled a news conference Wednesday to release the results of a comprehensive substance abuse treatment needs assessment that was commissioned by the state Department of Justice.

Officials also will release the DOJ's eight-point plan for what the state needs to do over the next several months in addressing the opioid epidemic.

In unveiling a package of legislation earlier this year aimed at tackling the problem, Denn noted that Delaware's drug overdose rate was the 12th-highest in the country in 2015, and that the death rate has continued to increase.

According to Denn, Delaware recorded 308 overdose deaths last year, an increase of about 35 percent from 2015.

