Del. National Guard Plane, Crew Return From Harvey Mission - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. National Guard Plane, Crew Return From Harvey Mission

Posted: 09/06/2017 07:46:00 -04:00 Updated:
The Delaware National Guard said the C-130 aircraft and flight crew that were dispatched Aug. 29 returned over the weekend. (Photo: Delaware National Guard) The Delaware National Guard said the C-130 aircraft and flight crew that were dispatched Aug. 29 returned over the weekend. (Photo: Delaware National Guard)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Some members of the Delaware National Guard sent to Texas to assist with Harvey relief efforts have returned.

The guard said Tuesday that the C-130 aircraft and flight crew that were dispatched Aug. 29 returned over the weekend.

Missions included transporting 31 emergency aid personnel, more than 24 tons of cargo and evacuating 214 people to safety.

Approximately 30 Delaware National Guard troops are still deployed to assist with the effort. One team is in Fort Worth, Texas, assisting with medical support missions. Other soldiers and airmen are helping staff the National Guard Bureau's Operations Center near Washington, D.C.

Staff positions include experts in communications, operations, intelligence, and public affairs. 

