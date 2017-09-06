Del. National Guard Plane, Crew Return From Harvey Mission

Wicomico County is preparing for potential heavy rainfall events that could impact the county over the next two weeks.
Public works says drainage has become an issue due to ground that is already saturated. As a result, crews are working to clear catch basins and ditches.
Public works is also sweeping roads to remove loose debris to clear areas so water can enter and flow through the county drainage system efficiently.
