Virginia Death Row Has Fewest Number of Inmates in Decades

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia has the fewest number of inmates on death row since July 1979, shortly after it resumed carrying out the penalty following a 1972 Supreme Court ruling that halted executions across the U.S.

Virginia has four death row inmates and none have been added in more than five years. As of April only six of the 31 states that carry out executions had fewer death row inmates.

Two of Virginia's death row inmates will have their cases argued before the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals: 41-year-old Thomas A. Porter on Sept. 12 and 45-year-old Anthony Juniper on Sept. 15.

Also on death row are 52-year-old Mark Lawlor and 51-year-old William Burns.

Virginia executed Ricky Gray and William Morva earlier this year.

