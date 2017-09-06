Man Killed in Kent County Hit-and-run - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Driver Arrested in Del. Hit-and-run That Killed Man Walking Dog

Posted: 09/06/2017 10:21:00 -04:00 Updated:
Nathan W. Jester Jr. Nathan W. Jester Jr.

SANDTOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking his dog in Kent County on Tuesday night.

Nathan W. Jester Jr., 35 of Felton, was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and failure to report a collision resulting in death.  He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $4,001 cash bond.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, as Roger L. Coberly Jr., 35 of Felton, was walking his dog westbound on the shoulder of Willow Grove Road (SR10) east of Sandtown Road. Troopers said Jester was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt westbound on SR10 when he struck Coberly and threw him into a ditch on the north side of the roadway near his home.  Jester then continued westbound without stopping, according to police.

Coberly was pronounced dead at the scene by Kent County Paramedics.  His dog was able to run back to the home and was uninjured, police said.

 

 

