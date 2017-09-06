Salisbury Zoo's Missing Owl Found - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Zoo's Missing Owl Found

Posted: 09/06/2017 11:01:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: Salisbury Zoo) (Photo: Salisbury Zoo)

SALISBURY, Md.- An owl that had been missing from the Salisbury Zoo for more than a month has been found, zoo officials said.

Officials said that last Wednesday, while performing routine animal care activities, zoo keepers spotted the owl and were able to capture it. The bird was transferred to the zoo's animal health facility where she was examined for injuries. Zoo officials said the owl was lethargic, possibly due to exposure to recent rains, and had lost weight during her absence. She was then evaluated by the zoo's veterinarian, who felt she had a positive prognosis.

Zoo officials said the owl was placed in a warm area of the health facility and given access to food and water. Overnight, her activity level increased and she ate the food provided, officials said. Ongoing observations seem to indicate she is recovering well. She remains in the zoo's anima health facility where she is under close supervision.

The day after she was found, the zoo came together to help fund repairs to the owl exhibit. The highlight of the evening was when Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced the owl had been recaptured.

The Salisbury Zoo has been exhibiting spectacled owls since the late 1980’s. Spectacled owls, which are from South America, are smaller than native great horned owls.

