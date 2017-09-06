Ocean City Rolls Forward with New Mobile Bus Tracking System - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is moving forward with plans to update the town's bus tracking system. 

The Ocean City Mayor and Council approved the purchase of a new tracking system last week.

Officials say the current system, which was installed in 2004, is outdated.

As part of the updated system, new trackers will installed on all municipal buses. Riders will be able to track the location of buses through a smartphone app or text alerts. 

Regular riders of the buses said the new tracking system will help drive away unexpected delays in a busy town.

"The problem with Ocean City is that traffic is pretty ugly in the summer so yeah, you don't really know," said Joy of Ocean City. 

The new system will cost about $35,000 more to operate per year than the system that is currently in place.

Some folks said that number may not be worth it.

"There's so many tourists here. They don't use the time to look at their phone all the day like where's the bus coming," said Reggie Ceballos of Dominican Republic. 

Ocean City officials said a potential increase in ridership due to the app may help offset those high costs.

Town officials said the new system will be rolled out by this winter.

 

