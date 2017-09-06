Ocean City Rolls Forward with New Mobile Bus Tracking System

It wasn't the busiest Wednesday for Europa stylists, Heather Meekins and Annie Webber, thanks in part to the orange fencing outside.
The two ladies say Cambridge Plaza construction has been a downer on business lately, but that's okay.
They say the construction going on here is long overdue, and now that's it finally underway, they're excited for all the business yet to come.
On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn released a third annual plan on additional steps that should be taken to stop an "opioid epidemic that is ruining lives, shattering families, and wreaking havoc on our criminal justice system." Denn's plan had nine-points, ranging from more state oversight in medication assisted treatment programs to determining the necessary steps to create a recovery high school in Delaware.
