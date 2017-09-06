Trappe Man Drowns After Falling Off Boat

TRAPPE, Md.- A Talbot County man has died after a boating accident over the holiday weekend, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Stephen Robert Price, 53, of Trappe, died Monday morning after he apparently fell from a commercial boat he was working on and drowned, police said.

Someone reported seeing a man's body floating at the boat ramp on South Morris Street in Oxford around 8 a.m., police said.

According to police, another waterman said Price had been baiting crab trotlines before he went missing. His cooler and shirt were found on the pier near the boat.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.