Girlfriend Charged with Assault in Pittsville

PITTSVILLE, Md.- An argument between a couple turned physical in Pittsville and led to the girlfriend being arrested for assault and related charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 30-year-old Paula McGrath was throwing items at her boyfriend during an argument and eventually started striking him in the head as he attempted to call the Sheriff's Office. McGrath allegedly started hitting her boyfriend's car with a folding chair, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy that responded to the victim confirmed his injuries matched the story, according to police. McGrath was arrested and taken to booking before she was put in front of a District Court commissioner.

Police said McGrath was charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. She was released by the commissioner on a $2,500 unsecured bond.