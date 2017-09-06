Two Arrested After Stealing an Elderly Woman's Purse

SALISBURY, Md. -- Salisbury Police responded to a robbery at Arby's yesterday afternoon when an 81-year-old female victim said she had her purse taken from her in the parking lot.

An investigation determined that the offender, Philip Farrell of Salisbury, grabbed the victim's purse and ran from the parking lot alongside his accomplice, Sarah Deustachio of Stockton. Police said they were able to locate and arrest both suspects nearby within minutes of the robbery.

Police said the victim suffered significant bruising on her arm from the robbery; her stolen purse was recovered. The location of the Arby's where the incident occurred was at 118 Ward Street.