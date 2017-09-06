Wicomico County Board of Education Gains Three New Members

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council appointed three new members to the Board of Education during Tuesday's meeting.

The council welcomed Allen C. Brown, Sr., Michael G. Murray and William K. Turner to their seats on the board. They will each be sworn in as soon as possible bythe Clerk of the Circuit Court's office.

Wicomico County Council President John Cannon said the terms of the Board of Education members will soon change to a fully elected board, which they are currently working to establish.

"Part of the Council’s charge was to establish a new Wicomico County School Board Nominating Commission to begin the public process of recommending replacements for any pending Board of Education vacancies," Cannon said.

The appointed board guidelines will expire on December 2, 2018 in Wicomico County.