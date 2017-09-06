Worcester County Students Enjoy Extended Summer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Worcester County Students Enjoyed Extended Summer

Posted: 09/06/2017 16:16:00 -04:00 Updated:

The start of a new school year for Maryland students is finally here. Nearly 900,000 students started school in Maryland this month. 

Many businesses in Ocean City said the extended summer was indeed an economic boost for their business, and some students also took advantage of this. 

Students from Pocomoke High School say starting school after labor day is exactly what they needed. 

"Personally, I think it gave me more time to apply for scholarships, that would be busy to do during school," says senior, Peyton Becker.

Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order last summer to open schools after labor day. 

Principal Wallace of Pocomoke High School agrees with starting school after labor day. She says more summer days meant more money for Worcester County.

"We are a community driven by tourism and a lot of my kids have to work labor day -it's a big incentive for them to continue to work throughout the weekend and help our community."

18-year-old Tatyana Waters is one of those summer workers who benefited from Governor Hogan's executive order. 

"It gave me an opportunity to make more money. I could pick up more shifts, I didn't have to come to school and start..I had time to get my mind together," says Waters.

An economic boost for Worcester County and an opportunity for students to gear up for the school year. 

A win-win for all 

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girlfriend Charged with Assault in Pittsville

    Girlfriend Charged with Assault in Pittsville

    09/06/2017 12:58:00 -04:002017-09-06 16:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:20:41 GMT
    Paula McGrathPaula McGrath
    An argument between a couple turned physical in Pittsville and led to the girlfriend being arrested for assault and related charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More
    An argument between a couple turned physical in Pittsville and led to the girlfriend being arrested for assault and related charges, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Updated: Driver Arrested in Del. Hit-and-run That Killed Man Walking Dog

    Man Killed in Kent County Hit-and-run

    09/06/2017 10:21:00 -04:002017-09-06 14:21:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-09-07 13:42:16 GMT
    Nathan W. Jester Jr.Nathan W. Jester Jr.
    Delaware State Police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking his dog in Kent County on Tuesday night.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man walking his dog in Kent County on Tuesday night.More

  • Milford Police Seek Theft Suspect

    Milford Police Seek Theft Suspect

    09/06/2017 09:22:00 -04:002017-09-06 13:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-09-06 13:31:11 GMT
    Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo: Milford Police Department)Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo: Milford Police Department)
    Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of a trail camera in a wooded area near Carpenter Pit Road.More
    Police in Milford, Del. are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of a trail camera in a wooded area near Carpenter Pit Road.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 6 pm Weather Wed. Sep. 17, 2017

    6 pm Weather Wed. Sep. 17, 2017

  • Cambridge Plaza Construction on Track to Finish

    Cambridge Plaza Construction on Track to Finish

    It wasn't the busiest Wednesday for Europa stylists, Heather Meekins and Annie Webber, thanks in part to the orange fencing outside.

    The two ladies say Cambridge Plaza construction has been a downer on business lately, but that's okay.

    They say the construction going on here is long overdue, and now that's it finally underway, they're excited for all the business yet to come.

    More

    It wasn't the busiest Wednesday for Europa stylists, Heather Meekins and Annie Webber, thanks in part to the orange fencing outside.

    The two ladies say Cambridge Plaza construction has been a downer on business lately, but that's okay.

    They say the construction going on here is long overdue, and now that's it finally underway, they're excited for all the business yet to come.

    More

  • Delaware Department of Justice Announces Nine Point Plan To Fight Opioid Crisis

    Delaware Department of Justice Announces Nine Point Plan To Fight Opioid Crisis

    On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn released a third annual plan on additional steps that should be taken to stop an "opioid epidemic that is ruining lives, shattering families, and wreaking havoc on our criminal justice system.” Denn's plan had nine-points, ranging from more state oversight in medication assisted treatment programs to determining the necessary steps to create a recovery high school in Delaware.

    More

    On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn released a third annual plan on additional steps that should be taken to stop an "opioid epidemic that is ruining lives, shattering families, and wreaking havoc on our criminal justice system.” Denn's plan had nine-points, ranging from more state oversight in medication assisted treatment programs to determining the necessary steps to create a recovery high school in Delaware.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices