Worcester County Students Enjoyed Extended Summer

The start of a new school year for Maryland students is finally here. Nearly 900,000 students started school in Maryland this month.

Many businesses in Ocean City said the extended summer was indeed an economic boost for their business, and some students also took advantage of this.

Students from Pocomoke High School say starting school after labor day is exactly what they needed.

"Personally, I think it gave me more time to apply for scholarships, that would be busy to do during school," says senior, Peyton Becker.

Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order last summer to open schools after labor day.

Principal Wallace of Pocomoke High School agrees with starting school after labor day. She says more summer days meant more money for Worcester County.

"We are a community driven by tourism and a lot of my kids have to work labor day -it's a big incentive for them to continue to work throughout the weekend and help our community."

18-year-old Tatyana Waters is one of those summer workers who benefited from Governor Hogan's executive order.

"It gave me an opportunity to make more money. I could pick up more shifts, I didn't have to come to school and start..I had time to get my mind together," says Waters.

An economic boost for Worcester County and an opportunity for students to gear up for the school year.

A win-win for all