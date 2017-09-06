Salisbury Zoo Finds Its Missing Owl

SALISBURY, Md.- After a month of searching, the staff at the Salisbury Zoo have announced that they have found their missing spectacled owl. The zoo found Eris the owl last Wednesday as she was resting on the ground. Zoo officials say she seemed dazed and had definitely been affected by her time in the wild.

According to Mary Seeman, Marketing and Development Associate at the Salisbury Zoo, the three-year-old owl was immediately taken to the animal health facility.

"It was wet and cold, and a little undernourished, but we brought it back to the hospital, the vet came in, it actually ate right away," she said.

Zoo officials say, Eris's exhaustion may have been the very reason they were able to catch her.

For the time being, Eris remains in quarantine inside of the health facility.

The zoo's staff is being cautious in order to protect both Eris and her fellow owls.

"Because it's been out in the wild, so it's been around other animals, she could have contracted some kind of disease, so in order to protect the other owls that it will be going back in with, we need to make sure that she isn't carrying anything that could spread to them," said Seeman.

Eris escaped in August when a Maple Tree crashed onto the Zoo's owl exhibit.

Visitors, like Caroline Stegman, are thrilled to hear she is safe and sound.

"Oh, im so happy it's back, you know, sometimes when animals get away they get into the wild and they don't know how to take care of themselves or whatever, and we know this is that owl's home and it's safe now," she said.

Once the zoo decides it's safe, Eris will join her two other owl friends in their temporary home, while their new exhibit is rebuilt.

The Zoo has currently collected $5,000 that will go towards rebuilding that owl exhibit.

They're currently in the planning phase of that design.