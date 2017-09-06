Cambridge Plaza Construction on Track to Finish



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It wasn't the busiest Wednesday for Europa stylists, Heather Meekins and Annie Webber, thanks in part to the orange fencing outside.

"Well, kind of annoyed by the construction a little bit but it's understandable," Webber said.

The two ladies say Cambridge Plaza construction has been a downer on business lately, but that's okay.

"Now it's getting redone. It's brighter out here. It looks fabulous already," Meekins said.

They say the construction going on here is long overdue, and now that's it finally underway, they're excited for all the business yet to come.

"Really, really excited to make more money. That's our goal," Meekins said.

Since August, the developer, Fairchild Properties, working with the city is planning to revamp the plaza with a new entrance and new businesses.

"It needed to be refreshed and just brought up to current standards so that what we were offering to the merchants was not a product that was a better product than they could get somewhere else," Project Architect George Hasser said.

Hasser says they saw a need to revamp the outdated plaza, and so far, people are all in.

"It was really heartfelt to see uh the community really uh embrace what we were doing out here," Hasser said.

It's a project laying down a foundation for some great business.

"We're looking forward to turning up, bringing more people in," Meekins said.