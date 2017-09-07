Former Longest Serving Virginia Delegate Honored at Capitol - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Longest Serving Virginia Delegate Honored at Capitol

Posted: 09/07/2017 07:33:00 -04:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia lawmakers have honored former Del. Lacey Putney, the state's longest-serving member of the General Assembly, at a Capitol service.

Several state officials, including three former governors, gathered at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday for a prayer service and to remember Putney.

Putney retired in 2013 after spending 52 years in the state legislature representing Bedford. First elected as a Democrat, he left the party in 1967 and became an independent. He died last month at the age of 89.

Putney was chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and briefly served as House speaker. His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Bedford Baptist Church.

