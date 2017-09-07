Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Woman

DOVER, Del.– Delaware State Police are looking for a 30-year-old Dover woman reported as missing.

A Gold Alert has been issued for Krystal Tharp, who troopers have been unable to make contact with to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare, according to police.

Tharp is described as 5-foot-5, and approximately 280 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Troop 9 at 302-378-5749. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.