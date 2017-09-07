Ocean City Police Charge Man in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police have filed charges against a man involved in last week’s hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist.

Brooks T. Bratten, 38, of Snow Hill, Md., is charged with two counts of failure to remain at the scene of a fatal traffic collision, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of a traffic collision causing bodily injury, failing to render aid following a traffic collision and negligent driving. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The collision occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the area of 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist, Veronika Badurova, 21, of Slovakia, died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on Friday, Sept. 1, due to injuries sustained during the collision.

Police said Badurova was riding her bicycle southbound on Philadelphia Avenue when she was struck by an SUV travelling southbound driven by Bratten. Police said Bratten failed to stop after the personal injury collision.

Badurova was transported by Ocean City EMS to PRMC where she succumbed to her injuries two days later.