Georgetown Man Arrested for Third DUI Offense

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Georgetown, Del. man has been arrested and charged with his third DUI.

Rehoboth Beach police said that at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Sixth Street for a report of a verbal domestic altercation.

Antonio J. Alfaro, one of the people involved in the altercation, was contacted by police and agreed to leave the home, authorities said.

Police said that due to his level of intoxication, officers advised Alfaro not to drive a car and transported him to another location to meet someone for a ride.

A short time later, an officer saw Alfaro return to Sixth Street, enter a red Jeep Cherokee and drive away without its headlights on, police said.

The officer, who recognized Alfaro from the previous complaint, performed a traffic stop as Alfaro exited Rehoboth Avenue onto State Route 1, police said.

After completing field sobriety tests, Alfaro was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for further analysis, according to police.

During the investigation, police learned that the Jeep that Alfaro was driving was owned by another person involved in the original complaint on Sixth Street. The owner of the car told police that Alfaro didn't have permission to take it.

Alfaro was arrested and charged with one count of felony third-offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of failure to have lights on when required and one count of driving with an expired license.

He was released on $3,210 unsecured bail to a sober co-signer.