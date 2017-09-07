Georgetown Man Arrested for Third DUI Offense

An important member of the WBOC family is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper is celebrating five decades in broadcasting.More
A ceremony and concert is being held at Salisbury University celebrating the new carillon bells. The bells have been installed over the past several weeks. A total of 48 bells, weighing 20 tons, have a four range octave. Salisbury University is the only university in the state of Maryland to have carillon bells. There are fewer than 200 bells in the United States. Carillonneur, Joey Brink, from the University of Chicago is performing the dedication concert.More
