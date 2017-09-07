Maryland Officials Criticize Trump's Immigration Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland officials are criticizing President Donald Trump's plan to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.



Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp called the decision "un-American" and "wrong" during remarks at a meeting in Annapolis on Wednesday.



As Republican Gov. Larry Hogan sat beside her, Kopp, a Democrat, said it is important that the state and its governor speak out. Hogan interjected that he had done so the day before.



Hogan said through a spokeswoman Tuesday that while he favors more secure borders, he supports participants in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



Meanwhile, Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh released a statement Wednesday saying his office would "evaluate all options to protect" DACA beneficiaries.