Maryland Governor Encourages Emergency Preparedness - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Encourages Emergency Preparedness

Posted: 09/07/2017 11:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- With Hurricane Irma approaching the East Coast and other hurricanes forming in the Gulf of Mexico and over the Atlantic, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says it's a good time for residents to complete an emergency preparedness checklist.

Hogan urged Marylanders on Thursday to make sure they're prepared for severe weather.

Preparedness advice, which can be found on Hogan's Facebook page, includes having a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a gallon of water per person per day.

Although there's no immediate danger at this point, emergency management officials in Delaware also are reminding residents to have emergency kits ready and evacuation plans in place if they live in flood-prone areas.

Delaware officials are planning to hold a conference call with counterparts in Maryland and Virginia on Friday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents

    Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents

    09/07/2017 17:43:00 -04:002017-09-07 21:43:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-09-07 21:46:06 GMT
    People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.More
    People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.More

  • Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    09/07/2017 15:45:00 -04:002017-09-07 19:45:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-07 20:21:22 GMT
    Salisbury University Hispanic Heritage Month (WBOC PHOTO)Salisbury University Hispanic Heritage Month (WBOC PHOTO)
    SALISBURY,Md.- If it's September, it's also National Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. The celebrations nationwide begin on September 15th and continue until October 15th. Delmarva's Salisbury University is getting a head start withMore
    SALISBURY,Md.- If it's September, it's also National Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. The celebrations nationwide begin on September 15th and continue until October 15th. Delmarva's Salisbury University is getting a head start withMore

  • WBOC Owner Tom Draper Critically Injured in Crash

    WBOC Owner Tom Draper Seriously Injured in Crash

    09/07/2017 11:23:00 -04:002017-09-07 15:23:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:36:26 GMT
    Tom Draper (Photo: WBOC)Tom Draper (Photo: WBOC)
    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices