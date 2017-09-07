Maryland Governor Encourages Emergency Preparedness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- With Hurricane Irma approaching the East Coast and other hurricanes forming in the Gulf of Mexico and over the Atlantic, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says it's a good time for residents to complete an emergency preparedness checklist.



Hogan urged Marylanders on Thursday to make sure they're prepared for severe weather.

Preparedness advice, which can be found on Hogan's Facebook page, includes having a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a gallon of water per person per day.