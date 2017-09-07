Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SALISBURY,Md.- If it's September, it's also National Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. The celebrations nationwide begin on September 15th and continue until October 15th. Delmarva's Salisbury University is getting a head start with celebrations kicking off next Monday. 

Students all across campus are preparing to enjoy the free food, musical events, and documentaries.

Oluwatamilore Oyewolf, a junior at Salisbury University, considers himself a minority and values the importance of celebrating diversity.

"I definitely plan on being out there supporting my Hispanic friends, even people who just want to learn more about Hispanic heritage. I suggest everyone comes out actually, cause Hispanics have a rich heritage in U.S. history, so it's always nice to learn," he said.

Staff are also enthusiastic about the celebrations.

June Krell-Salgado, director of the multicultural affairs department at SU, says the month-long celebration benefits everyone in some way.

"We have a very large Hispanic population and I think it's so important that we provide opportunities for local people to learn about the culture, but also give opportunities for those with Hispanic origins to take pride in their culture," she said.

The festivities will kick off next Monday with the first one being Bachata dance classes offered on the Holloway Hall lawn.

And it can't be a celebration without some food.

"Chilean beef stew, yuca frita, Hondurian arroz con pollo, we try to offer foods from all over Latin America, because Latin America is diverse," said Krell-Salgado.

Documentaries and different musical performances will also take place.

The sounds of Mariachis and Dominican Bachata will soon fill Salisbury University's Holloway Hall.

The celebration will run until October 15th, every event, minus the food, is free and open to the public.

For a full list of Salisbury University's Hispanic Heritage Events, click here

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

