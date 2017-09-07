Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents

Posted: 09/07/2017 17:43:00 -04:00 Updated:


EASTON, Md. - People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.

"I like Chesapeake Center. I like the program and what they're doing here," Flamer said.

Flamer has an intellectual disability as well as limited mobility.

It's a similar situation for residents living in one of the Chesapeake Center's group homes.

"Sometimes the disability itself can aggravate the aging process," Chesapeake Center CEO Donna Harrison said.

Harrison says now the Center must accomodate not only for the residents' disabilites but for their age too.

"We're here to help them with what they ask for," Harrison said.

Out of the thirteen homes the Chesapeake Center owns, ten have undergone renovations to accomodate residents in wheelchairs and walkers.

Harrison says renovating bathrooms alone costs around $20,000.

"We do some fundraising and apply for grants when we can to get those accomodations made," Harrison said.

Last year the Chesapeake Center replaced a two story group home for another that had just one floor - all to ensure people like Flamer are taken care of.

"I've been very excited about the Chesapeake Center since I've been here," Flamer said. "I love this place."

The Chesapeake Center will be celebrating it's 50th anniversary on Friday. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, games, food, and good bags for the first 250 guests. The event takes place at 11 a.m.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents

    Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents

    09/07/2017 17:43:00 -04:002017-09-07 21:43:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-09-07 21:46:06 GMT
    People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.More
    People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.More

  • Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    Salisbury University Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    09/07/2017 15:45:00 -04:002017-09-07 19:45:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-07 20:21:22 GMT
    Salisbury University Hispanic Heritage Month (WBOC PHOTO)Salisbury University Hispanic Heritage Month (WBOC PHOTO)
    SALISBURY,Md.- If it's September, it's also National Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. The celebrations nationwide begin on September 15th and continue until October 15th. Delmarva's Salisbury University is getting a head start withMore
    SALISBURY,Md.- If it's September, it's also National Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. The celebrations nationwide begin on September 15th and continue until October 15th. Delmarva's Salisbury University is getting a head start withMore

  • WBOC Owner Tom Draper Critically Injured in Crash

    WBOC Owner Tom Draper Seriously Injured in Crash

    09/07/2017 11:23:00 -04:002017-09-07 15:23:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 7 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-09-07 18:36:26 GMT
    Tom Draper (Photo: WBOC)Tom Draper (Photo: WBOC)
    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
    Longtime WBOC owner Tom Draper suffered critical injuries after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices