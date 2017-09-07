Chesapeake Center Fighting to Accomodate Aging Residents



EASTON, Md. - People were hard at work making cleaning cloths at the Chesapeake Center on Thursday including 71 year-old, George Flamer.

"I like Chesapeake Center. I like the program and what they're doing here," Flamer said.

Flamer has an intellectual disability as well as limited mobility.

It's a similar situation for residents living in one of the Chesapeake Center's group homes.

"Sometimes the disability itself can aggravate the aging process," Chesapeake Center CEO Donna Harrison said.

Harrison says now the Center must accomodate not only for the residents' disabilites but for their age too.

"We're here to help them with what they ask for," Harrison said.

Out of the thirteen homes the Chesapeake Center owns, ten have undergone renovations to accomodate residents in wheelchairs and walkers.

Harrison says renovating bathrooms alone costs around $20,000.

"We do some fundraising and apply for grants when we can to get those accomodations made," Harrison said.

Last year the Chesapeake Center replaced a two story group home for another that had just one floor - all to ensure people like Flamer are taken care of.

"I've been very excited about the Chesapeake Center since I've been here," Flamer said. "I love this place."

The Chesapeake Center will be celebrating it's 50th anniversary on Friday. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, games, food, and good bags for the first 250 guests. The event takes place at 11 a.m.